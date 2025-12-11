Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
1 killed in Northeast Side shooting, SAFD says
TEA notifies NEISD it needs to change its cellphone policy
4-year-old died of gunshot wound to his chest, Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says
Medina County deputy shooting death of food influencer ruled a homicide, Bexar Co. Medical Examiner says

Local News

Multiple detained after woman killed in Northeast Side shooting, SAPD says

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday near Starcrest Drive and Perrin Beitel

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photographer

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were detained after a woman was shot and killed on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Loop 410 near Starcrest Drive and Perrin Beitel.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT at least three people were detained, with some being witnesses or providing statements.

The shooting may have stemmed from a possible disturbance, police said.

Upon arrival, the San Antonio Fire Department said first responders found the person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, believed to be between the ages of 25 to 30, received life-saving measures but was pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said.

SAPD said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos