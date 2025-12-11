Multiple detained after woman killed in Northeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple people were detained after a woman was shot and killed on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Loop 410 near Starcrest Drive and Perrin Beitel.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene told KSAT at least three people were detained, with some being witnesses or providing statements.

The shooting may have stemmed from a possible disturbance, police said.

Upon arrival, the San Antonio Fire Department said first responders found the person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, believed to be between the ages of 25 to 30, received life-saving measures but was pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said.

SAPD said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests have been made.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

