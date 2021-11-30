KSAT’s 12 Days of Christmas - FAQ (2021)

KSAT and 12 businesses are giving away more than $21,000 in holiday gifts!

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 2, a winner will be selected every weekday through Friday, Dec. 17.

How it works:

Register each day to be eligible to win that day’s prize and all the previous day’s prizes.

The winner on Dec. 2 (the first day of Christmas giveaways) will win one prize from one of our partners.

The winner from Dec. 3 (the second day of Christmas giveaways) will win two prizes: that day’s prize plus the previous day’s prize.

The winner on Dec. 6 (the third day of Christmas giveaway) will win three prizes: that day’s prize plus one of each of the previous days’ prizes.

This will progress until the final winner from the 12th day of Christmas (Dec. 17) will win 12 prizes, one from each of our participating partners.

Frequently asked questions:

1. How do I enter the 12 Days of Christmas contest?

You can enter KSAT’s 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways by going to the following links:

Ad

https://www.ksat.com/12days and clicking on that day’s present.

KSAT12 ′s or SA Live ’s Facebook Page and clicking on the post announcing that day’s giveaway.

Click here for the contest rules.

*Note: Our website is not compatible with Internet Explorer. You will have to use another browser to enter the contests.

2. How many times can I/do I need to enter?

You can enter once per day. You must enter every day to be eligible for that day’s prize.

For example, if you enter on Day 2, you are only entered for the Day 2 giveaway. If you want to be entered to win the prize for Day 3 , you will need to enter again.

3. What if I forget to enter a day’s giveaway?

You are still eligible to enter the next day’s giveaway. For example, if you enter Day 5′s giveaway but forgot to enter on Day 6, do not worry -- you can still enter Day 7 and the remaining days to have a chance at winning.

4. What are the prizes?

Shhh! It is a surprise! Go to https://www.ksat.com/12days to see each day’s prize announced starting Thursday, Dec. 2.

5. How do I know if I win in the contest?

Ad

Each winner will be contacted within one business day via phone call and by email from the contact information that was provided in the contest form. If the winner selected does not want the prizes or does not pick up the prize(s) by the deadline, a new winner will be selected.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place when winners claim their prize(s). Winners will be given more details and instructions about picking up their prizes when they are contacted by KSAT12 via phone call and email.

6. Why do you need my personal information?

Legally, KSAT12 has to make sure that individuals are ages 18 years and older to enter the contest for Day 1 through Day 12. KSAT12 will use the contact information to contact winners.

7. When will the prizes be revealed?

Starting Thursday, Dec. 2, the prize for that day will be revealed on https://www.ksat.com/12days and on the KSAT12 and SA Live Facebook Pages. Details about the prize(s) will be showcased on SA Live starting at 1 p.m. CST on Dec. 2.

Ad

8. Do you take pictures of the winners?

Yes, a KSAT12 employee will take pictures of all of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways winners. We post the pictures on the winner slideshow on ksat.com and post the photo on the SA Live and KSAT 12 Facebook pages.

Check out last year’s giveaway winners here: https://www.ksat.com/sponsored/2020/12/23/slideshow-12-days-of-christmas-giveaways-2020-winners/

You must register every weekday starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 17. Winners will ONLY be selected on weekdays. Twelve total winners will be selected. If you are entering the contest, please make sure to answer emails from KSAT12 if you are selected as the winner.

9. What are the COVID-19 safety measures for picking up the prize(s)?

Ad

Please keep in mind that safety is our number one priority for you and our employees.

In order to obtain your prize, the winner will need to come by the station and pick up the prize(s), as the winner will need to fill out paperwork. KSAT12 is required to have the original paperwork on hand in person, which is the reason why we need you to physically visit our station.

With this in mind, this is how we will have the exchange set up for the winners:

Upon arriving at KSAT12, located at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, the winner must bring a valid driver’s license and be ready to fill out a W-9 tax form (this is required as stated in the contest rules).

Please only have one person approach the lobby door outside the station.

Ring the intercom on the outside of our door and announce your name and the prize you won for the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways.

A KSAT12 employee will then bring your paperwork to you to fill out while you remain outside.

Once the paperwork is completed, please return the paperwork to the KSAT12 employee.

The KSAT12 employee will then present your prize to you in exchange for the paperwork.

The winner will need to wear a face mask but is not required to wear the face mask in the photo.

We do require winners to take pictures with the prize(s) so we can post them online and on social media.

10. Can I pick up the prize and fill out the paperwork for the winner if they are unable to make it?

Legally, we need the original winner to fill out the contest W-9 form paperwork since this is a tax document. For security measures, we need the original winner to pick up the prize in person.