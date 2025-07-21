Enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card for back to school

KSAT is offering one lucky winner a chance to win a $500 gift card through a special back-to-school sweepstakes.

This is a sponsored post. If you're not seeing the sweepstakes entry form in the middle of the article, refresh the page or email insiders@ksat.com for help.

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, KSAT is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for parents and guardians.

KSAT is offering one lucky winner a chance to win a $500 gift card through a special back-to-school sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes runs from noon on Monday, July 21, 2025, to 11:59 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2025. You can read the official rules here.

To enter, fill out the entry form below. The winner will be selected on Aug. 1 and announced on GMSA on Aug. 4.

And make sure to watch GMSA from 5-7 a.m. on KSAT 12, and GMSA Plus from7-9 a.m. on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

The GMSA Back-to-School Giveaway is co-sponsored by the Carlson Law Firm.