Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 3, injured 14
2 arrested after $80K recovered in stolen construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says
Custody dispute may have led to gun confrontation at San Antonio Zoo, SAPD says
3 dead, 14 hospitalized in 6th Street mass shooting, Austin EMS chief says
Suspected intoxicated wrong-way driver in custody after crash on Interstate 35, SAPD says
Woman arrested after driving into crash scene, running over male body in west Bexar County, sheriff says
March starts warm, storms possible by the weekend
The Latest: War spirals further as US and Israel exchange strikes with Iran and its allies
Erik Cantu hearing reset to late March due to discovery issues with witness’ attorney
Austin shooting: Blood rushed from San Antonio, UT community impacted, local leaders react

Sponsored

KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live

Fiesta Medal fun is heading to Boot Barn!

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Fiesta Medal Giveaway Boot Barn Ingram (KSAT, (Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Boot Barn are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall on Tuesday, March 5th. We’ll be set up inside Boot Barn, so look for the big Boot Barn storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall
  • 📅 Date: March 5
  • Doors open: 10:00 a.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at Boot Barn at Ingram Mall for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...