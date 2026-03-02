KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live Fiesta Medal fun is heading to Boot Barn! Fiesta Medal Giveaway Boot Barn Ingram (KSAT, (Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Boot Barn are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at
Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall on Tuesday, March 5th. We’ll be set up inside Boot Barn, so look for the big Boot Barn storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way! 📍 Location: Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall 📅 Date: March 5 ⏰ Doors open: 10:00 a.m. 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m. 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line
Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at
Boot Barn at Ingram Mall for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!
You can read the
Official Rules & Regulations are here.
About the Author Marty Williams headshot
Marty is the KSAT Insider Events Director for KSAT 12.
With an emphasis on customer service, memorable experiences, outside-the-box thinking and overall FUN, Marty focuses on growing the Insider community and planning events to connect viewers with each other and KSAT’s on-air talent.
