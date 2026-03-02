KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Boot Barn are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall on Tuesday, March 5th. We’ll be set up inside Boot Barn, so look for the big Boot Barn storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Boot Barn at Ingram Park Mall

📅 Date: March 5

⏰ Doors open: 10:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at Boot Barn at Ingram Mall for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.