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KSAT Medal giveaway with Ernie Zuniga

Fiesta Medal fun is heading to Boot Barn!

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

KSAT Fiesta Medal Giveaway with Ernie Zuniga - Boot Barn The Forum - March 20th at 5:00 p.m.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Boot Barn are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at Boot Barn on Friday, March 20th. We’ll be set up outside at Boot Barn, at The Forum at 8154 Agora Parkway, so look for the Boot Barn storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: Boot Barn at The Forum
  • 📅 Date: March 20th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 4:00 p.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 5:00 p.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet Ernie Zuniga at Boot Barn for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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