Skip to main content
Clear icon
55º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Opening arguments expected in trial of man charged with 2023 murders of couple, their unborn child
Man arrested for attempting to solicit minors online, Bexar County sheriff says
Open Court: Trial begins for man charged with 2023 murders of couple, their unborn child
Search for suspect connected to North Side robbery, assault continues, SAPD says
As Corpus Christi water shortage worsens, residents and businesses may soon have to cut their usage 25%
After KSAT covered six shootings in 48 hours, San Antonio nonprofit calls for prevention
Top counterterrorism official Kent resigns over Trump's Iran war, says Iran posed no imminent threat
San Antonio teen in custody after 5 injured in shooting at Port Aransas beach, police say
Big Bend National Park closing Chisos Basin for 2 years
‘More than just a headline’: Mother of Uvalde school shooting victim speaks at the Oscars

Sponsored

KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live

Fiesta Medal fun is heading to Floor & Decor!

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

KSAT Medal Giveaway at Floor & Decor, March 19th, 2026

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Floor & Decor are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at Floor & Decor on Thursday, March 19th. We’ll be set up outside at Floor & Decor, near North Star Mall at 125 NW Loop 410, so look for the Floor & Decor storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: Floor & Decor near North Star Mall
  • 📅 Date: March 19th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 9:30 a.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at Floor & Decor for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...