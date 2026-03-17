KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Floor & Decor are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at Floor & Decor on Thursday, March 19th. We’ll be set up outside at Floor & Decor, near North Star Mall at 125 NW Loop 410, so look for the Floor & Decor storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Floor & Decor near North Star Mall

📅 Date: March 19th

⏱️ Line starts: 9:30 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at Floor & Decor for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.