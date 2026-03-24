KSAT Medal giveaway with SA Live

KSAT Fiesta Medal Giveaway with the SA Live team - TruFit Athletic Clubs - March 26th at 10:30 a.m. (2026)

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and TruFit Athletic Clubs are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at TruFit Athletic Clubs on Thursday, March 26th. We’ll be set up outside at TruFit Athletic Clubs, at 522 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78216, so look for the TruFit Athletic Clubs storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: TruFit Athletic Clubs

📅 Date: March 26th

⏱️ Line starts: 9:30 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:30 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet the SA Live team at TruFit Athletic Clubs for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.