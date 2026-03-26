Texas Eats Medal giveaway with David Elder

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and La Michoacana are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta Medal giveaway at La Michoacana Meat Market on Saturday, March 28th. We’ll be set up outside at La Michoacana Meat Market, at 100 Crossroads Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78210, so look for the La Michoacana storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: La Michoacana, 100 Crossroads Blvd

📅 Date: March 28th

⏱️ Line starts: 10:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 11:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at La Michoacana for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.