Spurs fans, it’s time to celebrate a tradition the best way we know how: with pride, with spirit, and with a fresh new “Honk the Horne” T-shirt!
Join KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne this Thursday, 5/28, for a fun, fast giveaway sponsored by Circle K.
- 📍 Location: Circle K, 3890 N. Loop 1604 E.
- 📅 Date: May 28
- ⏱️ Line starts: 8:00 a.m.
- 👕 T-shirt giveaway starts: 9:00 a.m.
- 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 100 people in line
Giveaway details (read this part!)
- First 100 KSAT viewers/Spurs fans in line get a shirt
- Limit one (1) T-shirt per person, while supplies last
- Sizes are subject to availability and not guaranteed; recipients will receive the size available at the time of distribution
- No exchanges
Bring your Spurs energy, be ready to “Honk the Horne,” and let’s show up strong for our silver and black.
GO SPURS GO — and don’t forget to watch Larry, Mary and Ashley for the latest in Spurs news!
You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.