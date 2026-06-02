Honk the Horne giveaway at Gamez Law 6/2/26

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs fans, it’s time to celebrate a tradition the best way we know how: with pride, with spirit, and with a fresh new “Honk the Horne” T-shirt!

Join KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne this Wednesday, June 2nd, for a fun, fast giveaway sponsored by Gamez Law Firm.

📍 Location: Gamez Law Firm, 2943 Mossrock

📅 Date: June 3

⏱️ Line starts: 8:00 a.m.

👕 T-shirt giveaway starts: 9:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 100 people in line; must be 18 years of age

Giveaway details (read this part!)

First 100 KSAT viewers/Spurs fans in line get a shirt

Limit one (1) T-shirt per person , while supplies last

Must be 18 years of age to receive a shirt

Sizes are subject to availability and not guaranteed; recipients will receive the size available at the time of distribution

No exchanges

Bring your Spurs energy, be ready to “Honk the Horne,” and let’s show up strong for our silver and black as they enter the playoffs.

GO SPURS GO — and don’t forget to watch Larry, Mary and Ashley for the latest in Spurs news!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.