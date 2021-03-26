Created by San Antonio entrepreneurs, switch from wipes to this eco-friendly toilet paper spray for $13

Despite what wet wipe companies tell you about their products being “septic safe”, they’re not actually safe for your pipes or the environment. However, if you like the clean feeling after using wet wipes but want to save your septic tank and pipes as well as rivers, lakes, other bodies of water, and animals, this bottle of Pristine Toilet Paper Spray is your smartest alternative. All it takes is some toilet paper and a couple of spritzes to do the job.

This toilet spray is made in the USA from plant-based, biodegradable ingredients that are safe to use with any type of toilet paper. Even babies and those with sensitive skin can use this spray and be left with a clean, refreshed bottom. Just moisten your toilet paper with the spray and wipe. You’ll feel better knowing that you won’t have to deal with a clogged toilet or backed-up pipes in the long run.

Ad

The Pristine Toilet Paper Spray was featured on Shark Tank and received a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. “I really like this as an alternative to toilet wipes. It’s much more eco-friendly and doesn’t clog up the plumbing. Plus, the toilet wipes can cause irritation, and this spray has never done so on any of my family members,” says one reviewer.

You can get the original scent 1-pack or the fragrance-free 1-pack for $13.99, or get this spray in an original scent 2-pack for $24.99. You’ll get two bottles along with a travel-sized bottle in the original scent (Ylang Ylang essential oils). The 2-pack of the fragrance-free bottles with no masking agents or essential oils for $24.99. If you want a variety of scents, grab the variety pack for $34.99 that includes a rustic scent (bergamot and clove), peppermint scent, original scent, and fragrance-free bottles.

Ad

Prices subject to change.