Learn to draw landscapes, manga characters and more with these $30 courses

With this bundle, you can learn how to draw, paint and express yourself through visual arts.

It’s never too late to learn a new skill. You might not have gone to art school or even paid attention during elementary school craft time, but you can still learn how to draw, paint and express yourself through visual arts.

Explore drawing as a creative outlet with The 2021 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle. Whether or not you consider yourself to be a skilled artist, the seven courses and 447 lessons in this bundle will show you how to use pencil, paper and other tools to create life-like figures and engaging visual scenes.

Start with Character Art Academy courses to learn how to draw professional-level characters in your sketchbook or for animation, comics, games and more. A follow-up lesson focuses on using Copic markers so you can create professional-level art in full color. For coloring and painting, one comprehensive course covers how to use these techniques for various styles and applications.

If you’re an anime and/or manga fan, a specialized course will walk you through styles including Shoujo, Shounin and Bishoujo to create your own characters with original Japanese principles. Alternatively, you can learn how to create polished backgrounds for your characters with the Perspective Art Academy course in environment drawing. This covers landscapes, perspective, backgrounds, scenes and more.

As with any character-driven story, you’ll be expected to draw people (shocker!). Anatomy is an essential component of character drawing. The Complete Skeletal Drawing course will introduce you to drawing realistic people with a better understanding of the body.

Finally, once you’ve refined your skills, you may want to diversify your talent. After all, drawing and painting are more than pen on paper and paint on canvas. You can learn how to use your iPad for illustration with ProCreate and Apple Pencil in a course all about these versatile tools.

Taught by illustrator, painter and art director Scott Harris, the courses in this bundle give you expert insight into the best practices for drawing, painting and illustration.

When you complete the courses in this bundle, you can apply these newfound skills to your hobbies and career. On sale for $29.96, each course in this bundle costs less than $5. If you’ve dreamed of being an animator, illustrator or comic book author, or are just looking for a new way to share your ideas, the 2021 Complete Character Art Academy Drawing Bundle is for you.

