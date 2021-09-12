Reduce your dog’s stress and anxiety when you’re away with a DOGTV subscription

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, in partnership with StackCommerce. KSAT may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s nothing worse than heading out the door without your dog by your side. The sad eyes that they give you when you bend down to kiss them goodbye is enough to make you want to cancel your plans, even though you told them repeatedly that you’ll be right back.

We all hate leaving our dogs behind but what if you knew there was something pretty cool that could help occupy them while you’re away doing human things? DOGTV is here to help you drop the guilt and help keep your dog company when you can’t. It sounds exactly what it is. Television that is tailored for dogs and right now you can get a lifetime subscription to DOGTV for $199.99, a discount of 52% off.

Through years of research by some of the world’s top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog’s sense of vision and hearing and support their natural behavior patterns. DOG TV has patented programs designed especially for your dog’s visual and auditory senses and the colors that are in these programs are altered to meet your dog’s unique color vision.

Ad

The result is two-fold: a confident, happy dog who’s less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety, or other related problems, and a guilt-free owner that can be confident that their dog is happy at home when they can’t be there with them.

To get started with a DOGTV Lifetime Subscription all you have to do is sign up for a DOGTV account, download the app on your favorite streaming devices (list of supported streaming devices here), sign in with your dogtv.com email and password, and let your dog enjoy!

DOGTV has been backed by Victoria Stillwell, renowned trainer and host of Animal Planet’s “It’s Me or the Dog,” Dr. Marty Becker, “America’s Veterinarian,” and many more dog specialists!

Ad

If it was up to all of us, we would never leave our dogs home alone if we couldn’t help it. DOGTV makes it a little easier for all of us pet parents, so make sure to take advantage of this limited-time deal and grab a lifetime subscription to DOGTV for only $199.99. That’s more than 50% off the regular price of $424.

Prices subject to change.