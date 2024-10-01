Say goodbye to international roaming fees when you have this digital SIM card

You might think the most expensive part of traveling internationally is booking your flights. But have you forgotten how much your phone carrier charges for international data packages?

Instead of cutting a check to T-Mobile or Verizon for access to your phone while you’re traveling, why not invest in this digital SIM card and add on affordable data packages? Meet aloSIM. Once you purchase this eSIM, it’s yours for life, and you’ll get $50 of credits to spend on data for just $34.99 (reg. $50)!

The hassle-free method for international data

A digital SIM card is essentially mobile data, so you don’t have to worry about getting a physical SIM card through your mobile carrier—or deal with overpriced roaming charges when you return. aloSIM only works on one device, so you’ll need to purchase additional eSIMs for your laptop or if you upgrade your phone.

Check out how easy it is to use aloSIM:

Complete your purchase to get your lifetime eSIM and $50 worth of credit to spend on data packages. Select your destination from over 175 countries. Browse data packages that align with your trip start and end dates. For example, you can get a 1GB seven-day plan for France for just $4.50, 3GB for 30 days for $10, and so on. Redeem some of your $50 of credits to purchase data packages. If you eventually run out of credit, you can always top off your eSIM.

Along with your eSIM and data credits, you’ll also get a free Hushed phone number—perfect if you need to leave a number for your dinner or tour reservation but don’t want to put down your actual number.

Just keep in mind that your data packages expire at the length of time stated at redemption, even if you haven’t used it all up. If you grab a 7-day package for your trip to France or Japan and don’t finish it, the leftover data won’t roll over for future use!

Simplify international travel

Here’s a pro tip: install your eSIM and activate data plans before you leave for your trip. This ensures you won’t be messing around with slow airport WiFi when you should be preparing to enjoy your vacation.

Quit overpaying for international data and get aloSIM and $50 worth of data credits for just $34.99. No coupon needed!

