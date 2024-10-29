Stocking stuffer alert: a video ear cleaner for the holiday win

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Cleaning earwax might not be the most glamorous task, but for those who regularly need to do it, having the right tool can be a game-changer. The Smart Visual Ear Cleaner is a gadget designed to make ear cleaning safer, easier, and more effective.

If you (or someone on your holiday shopping list) fall into the camp that's passionate about keeping their ears wax-free, this device could be the perfect solution.

With a 360° wide-angle camera and 1080p resolution, this smart ear cleaner gives you a live view of your ear canal, streamed directly to your phone. No more blindly poking with cotton swabs, which could increase the risk of infections and impact the wax.

This tool is designed to provide an accurate, safe, and satisfying ear-cleaning experience. Its silicone ear spoons (six included) ensure a comfortable, scratch-free cleaning process, whether you’re using it on yourself or your kids.

The built-in 350 mAh battery supports up to 1.5 hours of continuous use, which translates to about 45 days of daily use. Plus, with its IP7 waterproof design, cleaning the device itself is a breeze—simply rinse with water or wipe down with alcohol for thorough hygiene. Whether dealing with wax, checking your teeth or throat, or inspecting your scalp, this versatile ear cleaner can easily become your new essential household tool.

Compact, lightweight, and packed with useful features, this device is perfect for anyone who takes their personal hygiene seriously—and could possibly become the most practical stocking stuffer of the season.

