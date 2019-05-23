An adult spelling quiz: 5 of the hardest words in the English language

Paul Hamrick successfully spells the word "binnacle" during the final rounds of the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in May 2018 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

In recent years, an international team of linguists partnered with Merriam-Webster to analyze a decade’s worth of words.

According to the linguists, nature and natural science accounted for 38% of misspelled words, followed by words related to medicine, arts, politics and law.

Read the full story here: The hardest-to-spell words in the English language

We took the list from the above report, showing the most challenging words to spell -- complete with phonetic pronunciations and definitions -- and made the quick spelling test below. Leave your score in the comments, and then challenge a friend or your mom. Good l-u-c-k!