Arnold Elementary wins Pepsico Recycle Rally

SAN ANTONIO - Arnold Elementary students got a big surprise Tuesday.

They found out at a surprise pep rally that they are the Pepsico Recycle Rally National Champions!

During the school year, students collected more than 63 million plastic and aluminum recyclable pieces, which equals about three million pounds of material..

The collection is the highest amount of recyclable goods ever collected for the competition.

As champions, the school will receive a check for $20,000.

