ECISD to open new high school geared toward career-oriented programs

SAN ANTONIO - East Central Independent School District is opening a new high school that will include programs that offer work experience beyond a high school diploma.

The programs will offer what students need for their desired career path, including industry sectors such as hospitality, tourism, retail and e-commerce.

ECISD Superintendent Roland Toscano is calling the new high school a game changer, and with significant donations from H-E-B and the Charles Butt Foundation, the district is able to make this happen.

“When our kids go through the academic programs study, they’re aligning that with sectors of the economy in high demand. So when they leave us, they know their path,” Toscano said.

The school will open in 2020 and will be split into four sections. It is expected to have between 100 and 150 students but, over time, it will expand to about 800 to 1,000 students.

