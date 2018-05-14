SAISD holding board meeting on staff cuts Monday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Independent School District is holding a school board meeting Monday night after announcing that it will cut its staff for next year.

The school board meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

According to district spokeswoman Leslie Price, the district is down 2,000 students and is expected to lose 800 students next year. The decline in enrollment has created a $31 million revenue loss, forcing the district to realign its staff and recommend that approximately 60 teachers be terminated.

Educators were informed back in April that there was a possibility of a "reduction in force". The teachers recommended for termination were determined based on performance evaluations, the district said.

Price said that the drop in enrollment going into the current year was surprising.

"We've seen some enrollment drop off over years. But what's really surprising is going into this year, that we saw we were down 2,000 students, a significant decrease," Price said. "We expect more going into next year."

