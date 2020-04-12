'Jessie' Cast Remembers 'Beautiful Soul' Cameron Boyce During Emotional Virtual Reunion

The cast of Jessie honored their late friend and co-star Cameron Boyce.

Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Skai Jackson, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin virtually reunited on Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's YouTube series, Stars in the House, on Friday. The former castmates reminisced about their time on the show, as well as their favorite memory of Boyce.

Boyce died from an epileptic seizure at age 20 in July 2019. Jessie aired on the Disney Channel from 2011 to 2015. Wiping away tears, Chamberlin -- who portrayed butler Bertram -- began by saying Boyce was a "beautiful soul" and how amazing of a dancer he was.

List followed by saying that "he made me such a better person" and that he would teach her something everyday. As for Brar, he enjoyed growing up alongside his on-screen brother and spending time together.

Jackson, on her end, recalled the first time she saw Boyce on Dancing With the Stars and was blown away by how talented he was. She also remembered the first time she met the late actor and how excited she was to meet him.

Ryan, who played the kids' nanny, said that she felt such a strong bond with her co-star and how much she admired Boyce.

"We were so close in age that we were both kind of just going through the same experiences and helping each other figure it out," she said, also recalling when her mom was battling cancer and Boyce was there for her.

The cast continued to share their favorite memories from the set as they watched scenes from their show. They also encouraged viewers to donate to support The Actors Fund and its services at starsinthehouse.com.

Following Boyce's tragic and unexpected death last year, Ryan penned a touching, lengthy tribute to her friend, which she shared alongside a slideshow of snapshots from their time together as friends and co-stars over the years.

"This ripped me up. I keep trying and I can’t make anything make sense," Ryan wrote. "He was blameless, and relentlessly joyful; he was good. Through and through, Cam is good, in all ways and to all people. And the most alive."

"It’s wrong. I am so confused and devastated and angry. But that isn’t very Cam. He’d cast any shade of sadness or darkness in colors of positivity; he couldn’t help himself but to always leave you smiling, or laughing, or dancing. So sincere, kid Truth. He was good," she continued. "My heart is with his parents, Vic and Libby, full of grace, and his wonderful sister Maya. An unimaginable sorrow."

Many others, including Boyce's Descendants cast, also shared their heartbreak. See more in the video below.

