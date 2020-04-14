John Travolta and Kelly Preston Honor 'Sweetest' Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday

John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, are remembering their “sweetest” son, Jett, on what would have been his 28th birthday.

Jett died in 2009 following an accident while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. He was 16.

On Monday, Travolta posted a black-and-white photo showing him and Jett sharing a loving embrace. “Happy Birthday Jetty! We love you! ❤️,” he captioned the close-up pic.

Preston also shared a photo showing the pair enjoying a cuddle while bundled up in cozy clothing. “Happy Birthday to our sweetest Jetty, we love you!! 💖✨,” she wrote alongside the heartwarming snap.

The couple's daughter, Ella, meanwhile shared an old family portrait of the clan all glammed up together. “Happy Birthday to my brother Jett, I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️,” the 20-year-old wrote.

The occasion came days after Ella celebrated her birthday, while tackling her candles in a unique way.

Wearing a mask which prohibited her from blowing the flames out, she instead waved what appeared to be towels over the cake until the gush of air put them out.

“Found a safe way to put out birthday candles! Happy birthday Ella!” Travolta captioned a video of the hilarious moment.

The family has since enjoyed Easter weekend together, with Travolta -- who also has a 9-year-old son, Benjamin, with Preston -- sharing clips from their fun time on Instagram.

See more on the family below.

