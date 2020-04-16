Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Take Fans Inside Their Wedding at the Australia Zoo: Watch

Bindi Irwin's wedding day is coming to TV! On Thursday, Animal Planet announced that the network will air a one-hour special detailing Bindi's March wedding to Chandler Powell.

Crickey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding will feature touching, behind-the-scenes moments with Bindi and Chandler and the Irwin family leading up to the wedding day, including Bindi’s wedding dress fitting with her mom, Terri Irwin.

Additionally, the hour will include many special moments of the wedding day from Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, walking her down the aisle to Bindi lighting a candle to honor her late father, Steve Irwin. There will also be special appearances by koalas, macaws and snakes.

In the first trailer for the special, Steve is seen talking about his love for Bindi in archival footage.

"My little daughter, Bindi, is just the light of my life, mate. No matter how hard things get, my little kid Bindi, mate, she just props her daddy straight back up," he says. "I love her more than life itself."

As the wedding day approaches, Bindi says, "I'm really lucky. I get to marry my best friend in the place we love the most, which is Australia Zoo."

All those plans changed, though, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, Bindi says, "We just want to get married before the world changes... We're going to change everything and we're just gonna make it work."

Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding will air Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet.

