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Local News

Woman killed in drive-by shooting on South Side, San Antonio police say

Officers say one of the bullets went through the home’s walls and hit the woman in her head

Patty Santos, Reporter

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 40-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting on the South Side early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Burton Avenue, which is located near Aaron Place.

At least one person in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota Prius, opened fire and struck the corner house on Burton Avenue, SAPD said.

One of the bullets went through the home’s walls and hit the woman in her head, police stated.

Neighbors said they have typically felt safe but wish there was a better police presence.

“It would be nice for them to come by here once in a while before it gets bad,” one man said.

At the scene, officers found several shell casings outside the home. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired.

One man texted his sister a message after hearing the shooting saying, “they shot at that house with a switch, never heard an automatic close by like that no lie a bullet zoomed by us.”

The woman who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. Neighbors told KSAT that the home is a duplex, and the woman lived there with her partner.

The white vehicle fled from the scene after the shooting, according to police.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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