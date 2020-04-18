Hailey Bieber Celebrates Sister Alaia Baldwin's Pregnancy News

Hailey Bieber is going to an aunt!

The 23-year-old model couldn't help but celebrate her older sister, Alaia Baldwim's, pregnancy news. Alaia, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she and her husband, Andrew Aronow, are expecting their first child together. She also revealed that they will be welcoming a baby girl in August.

"I made something extra special for @andrewaronow’s birthday this year..... #BABYARONOW coming to ya August 2020 #👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻 #🎀🎀🎀it’sagirl🎀 🎀🎀 #happybirthday and #yourewelcome ☺️," the expectant mother wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself showing her baby bump. Andrew is seen kneeling and kissing his wife's bare belly.

Hailey on her end, also shared the news with her followers, writing, "I'm gonna be an Aunty!" on her sister's pic.

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber, on their end, have previously talked about wanting to expand their family in the future.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own," Hailey told Vogue Arabia in 2018. "I would say now that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

The singer has also touched on wanting to be a father someday. Last year, he shared multiple posts to Instagram hinting at how much he wants to be a dad.

"Love dates with you baby," he captioned a shot of himself and Hailey at Disneyland. "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

The 26-year-old singer also stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Showlast month, where he played a game of "Burning Questions," and was asked how many kids he and his wife want.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," Justin replied as the crowd cheered.

