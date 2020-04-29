Carmen Electra Says She Had Sex With Dennis Rodman 'All Over' the Chicago Bulls' Practice Facility

Carmen Electra is telling all when it comes to her past romance with former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman.

After watching the most recent episode of The Last Dance, an ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan's final season with the Bulls, Electra tells the Los Angeles Times that "seeing Dennis back on the court brought tears to my eyes."

The former Baywatch star struck up a relationship with Rodman during the 1997–98 NBA season, and the two married in Las Vegas in November 1998. They filed for divorce in April 1999.

While Electra admits to the Times that being with Rodman during that era of basketball was an "occupational hazard" for her, she has "no regrets at all."

"I saw all these different sides of Dennis. He would always say, ‘No one understands me. No one gets me.’ He was very emotional at times," Electra recalls. "Then there was the sweet romantic side and the fun, eccentric guy who loved to go out and drink and wear feathered boas."

She adds, "But on the court, he was a savage."

Electra and Rodman's whirlwind romance began when they met at a Los Angeles nightclub, and from there, he started to woo her.

"One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me," she reminisces. "He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls' practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place -- in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court."

Electra quips, "To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life."

While there were lots of good times, the 48-year-old model can't forget the tougher moments. "There were those moments of ‘Where’s Dennis?’ Other team members would worry when he would run off and they couldn’t find him," she shares. "There were times when all of us would go to a few bars and then we all would try to get Dennis to go back to the hotel. He would just run away and leave us. There was nothing we could do."

Electra adds, "If Dennis didn’t have a good game, if the Bulls didn’t win, it would reflect back on me in a sense. We were both so out there."

Years later, Electra says she barely speaks to Rodman. "We have the same agent,” she notes. “He sent some videos to me wanting to have lunch. Typical Dennis. So [our agent] put us on the phone for a few minutes and Dennis said hi. It was sweet."

Of that time with Rodman when he was with the Bulls, Electra gushes, "I was so honored to see them play. There’s just no words for that era. There will never be another one like it."

The Last Dance airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.

