Tori Spelling 'So Grateful' as Her 5 Kids Help Celebrate Her Birthday at Home

Happy birthday, Tori Spelling!

The BH90210 star turned 47 on Saturday, and marked the occasion with a sweet at-home birthday party with her husband, Dean McDermott, and their five kids together. Spelling took to Instagram to share a sweet slideshow of pics from this birthday and some of the past (including with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars like Jennie Garth, Luke Perry, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley).

"With my Birthday almost over ( less than a minute) I reflect on the amazing day I had with my family and just some of the amazing bdays I’ve celebrated over the years," the actress wrote. "Love all the people that have been on the journey with me so far. It’s been an incredible empowering and humbling ride. From my 18th bday party in the last pic ( keep swiping left till last pic)) and my bday tonight with my kiddos. Can’t wait for many more adventures with the ones I love."

"And, my kiddos. I am so grateful for all of you. Thanks for all the presents and Birthday wishes today. Grateful. Xoxo #birthday," she added.

Spelling's birthday comes soon after she and McDermott celebrated their 14th anniversary. The couple, who are parents to Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3, shared heartfelt posts commemorating the day on social media.

While co-hosting ET on Valentine's Day, Spelling and McDermott opened up about whether they could add more kids to their family.

"My clock's ticking, so if we want one more you better hurry up, Babe!" Spelling joked. "Tonights the night, Babe! It's Valentine's Day."

"I'm good with what we have. We have amazing kids and I'd like to enjoy them," McDermott said, but noted Spelling would love to have another baby.

"I loved being pregnant," she shared. "Some women love it. Some women hate it. I had great pregnancies and I love being a mom. It's so gratifying. It's the best job in the whole world. When we met, you said you wanted a hockey team. We're almost there, but not quite."

