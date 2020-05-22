Cardi B Shares Her Giant Back Tattoo in Progress Amid Quarantine

Quarantine isn't going to stop Cardi B from getting her body art! The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Stories this week to show off a massive back tattoo in progress from California tattoo artist Jamie Schene.

"You guys can see my tatt, almost done. Two more sessions!" Cardi said in a video where she panned her camera to her back, which is covered in roses, and other brightly colored flowers. In the center of a pink flower sits a stunning Monarch butterfly.

It's unclear when Cardi first started the tattoo and where she's been getting it done. Schene works with Union3 Tattoo in Oak Hills, California, where tattoo shops are still closed under Governor Gavin Newsom's restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi already has lots of ink, including tattoos on her back and thighs. Back in July 2019, she debuted her husband, Offset's, name tattooed on the back of her thigh.

The "I Like It" emcee isn't the only celebrity to get a tattoo in quarantine. Paris Jackson recently shared videos tattooing her own foot while in isolation.

For more from Cardi in quarantine, watch the clip below:

