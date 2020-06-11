Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos Honoring Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a glimpse of her permanent tributes to her late husband and daughter. Bryant took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a couple videos showing tattoos she got in February to honor Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Not long after her husband and daughter were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven other victims, on Jan. 26, Bryant decided to get tattoos of messages they'd shared with her.

"Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me #throwbacktoFebruary," Bryant captioned the first clip, displaying the text tattoo, which wrapped around her wrist.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She later shared a video of the tattoo artist, Nikko Hurtado, working on another piece around her neck, which she explained was a message Kobe had shared with her.

"I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked," Bryant wrote.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The latest posts come just a few days after Bryant honored her late daughter on what would have been the day of her middle school graduation.

Bryant posted a message on Instagram reading, "Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I'm so proud of you. ❤️, Mommy #classof2020."

See more on the emotional remembrance in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Bryant Appreciates Kobe Murals Being 'Saved' Amid Protests

Vanessa Bryant Encourages Fans to 'Fight for Change'

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Capri Takes Her First Steps

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cover of Late Kobe's Upcoming Novel Along With Sweet Note