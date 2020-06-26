Machine Gun Kelly Talks Working With Rumored Girlfriend Megan Fox on His Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly is smitten with Megan Fox. The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, opened up for the first time about working with the actress -- and rumored girlfriend -- during his latest interview.

While chatting with Radio.com's FANDEMIC, Kelly was asked what it was like to act alongside the Jennifer's Body star on his music video for "Bloody Valentine." The musician got flustered and appeared to get shy before replying, "Obviously...great work experience."

“I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets to My Downfall songs and I had made the call, like, the day before the video," he went on to explain, adding, "And I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and we shot the video."

The "Bloody Valentine" music video was released last month and features the two getting steamy in various scenarios. The visual dropped just as romance rumors started swirling when the two were photographed driving around near Los Angeles. It was also a few days before news broke of Fox's split from Brian Austin Green.

Last week, the two were also spotted holding hands and kissing. The 30-year-old artist, meanwhile, took to social media to post a video on his Instagram Story of a romantic sushi picnic dinner. In the clip, he shows a brunette woman in a leather jacket and ripped jeans eating on a blanket covered in roses while the pair watch the sunset. He captioned the clip, "In love."

Kelly also tweeted lyrics from "Bloody Valentine, writing, "'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.' Life imitated art on that one."

Fox, 34, and her husband of almost 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed their split last month. The exes share sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green, 46, previously opened up about the romance rumors between Fox and Kelly, saying on his podcast, "She met this guy, Colson, on set … I’ve never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They’re just friends at this point."

For more on Fox and Kelly, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'In Love' Amid Megan Fox Romance Rumors

Megan Fox Kisses and Holds Hands With Machine Gun Kelly After Split

Megan Fox Gets Flirty With Machine Gun Kelly in His New Music Video for 'Bloody Valentine' -- Watch!