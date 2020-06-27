The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- is in its final days, but the discounts keep rolling in! Right now at Amazon's Summer Sale, shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership can access a discount of up to 30% off on coveted Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish summer. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

The 2020 Amazon summer sale features beauty and fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Tory Burch and, of course, Ray-Ban. This sale was reportedly scheduled by Amazon in an effort to support brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic and the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop all of the Ray-Ban deals that are part of Amazon's fashion summer sale. Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to access the 30% off discount. No time to browse? Don't worry. Ahead, check out ET Style's picks from the Ray-Ban sale on Amazon.

Now is the time to grab these classic aviator frames.

This double-bridged style is for the coolest kids only.

These tortoiseshell sunnies are a fashionista's dream.

Prefer a round shape? These timeless frames are just right.

These clubround frames are prescription ready: a win-win.

