The Best Underwear Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Huge Savings on Calvin Klein and more

It’s time to stock up on undies! The Amazon Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is chock-full of mega markdowns from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.

Amazon's summer sale 2020 was reportedly launched to support fashion and beauty brands hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime Day was also postponed this year, so the Amazon fashion summer sale offers a chance for shoppers to stock up on clothing and accessories at a deep discount. The sale, which kicked off on June 22, continues to feature deals on must-haves including apparel, luggage and jewelry, from designers like Kate Spade, Levi's, and Rebecca Minkoff.

ET Style scoured through the Big Style Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out markdowns on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Lightweight, breathable tag-less panties that'll feel comfortable on all day long.

These brief panties from Hanes are made with moisture-wicking, cool comfort fabric.

Featuring X-Temp technology, these Hanes boxer briefs adapt to temperature to keep you cool and dry.

Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are so comfortable.

Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani.

Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit.

Get a deal on this Calvin Klein multipack of knit boxers.

These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week.

A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina.

A seamless fit from Warner's that does away with panty lines.

