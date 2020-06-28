The Best American Apparel Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as The Big Style Sale, ends tonight, but the deals aren't over yet! Some of the best deals there are on American Apparel clothing, which is currently on sale for up to 40% off.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot bargains, and deep discounts from loads of fashion brands that offer markdowns of up to 80% off. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts at the Amazon Summer Sale roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your WFH outfits with American Apparel’s easy-to-wear everyday basics, or pick up some trendier items for summer such as skinny jeans or a tennis skirt, you won’t want to miss out on these American Apparel deals.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of trendy designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Be sure to check back with ET Style for more discounts on your favorite fashion brands.

These high-wasted mom jeans come in five different washes

A fleece pullover with a perfect crop

This cropped zip-up hoodie is super versatile and comes in twelve colors

These sweatpants are so soft and comfy - great for working from home

Offered in 22 different colors, these unisex T-shirts are 100% cotton and great for every day

Tennis skirts for the summer are already trending on Instagram, and this one comes in seven colors at an affordable price

This solid hoodie is super comfy and comes in seven colors. The white is also great if you want to hop on the tie-dye trend

This sleeveless bodysuit which comes in black and white is a great summer staple that will go with any outfit

This lightweight crewneck sweatshirt is perfect for summer nights and comes in six colors

