Shayna Taylor Posts Quote About Love Following Ryan Seacrest Split

Shayna Taylor is reflecting on love and relationships following her breakup with Ryan Seacrest. According to multiple outlets, the 28-year-old chef and wellness influencer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a quote that was originally posted by the account of Rising Woman.
"You will never need to convince the right person to love you," the message read. "No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they're not ready to show up."
"Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words," the quote continued.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but the truth is you can’t change people or force them to do the work. One of the worst things we do to ourselves is take rejection personally. People are who they are and it’s not up to you to try and change them. Sometimes you meet a person and they’re in a space where they’re ready to do the work, and sometimes, they’re not. That doesn’t make them bad or toxic, and it doesn’t make you unworthy. We have to stop making so much meaning out of other peoples journey. All too often, we treat unavailable love as a challenge to convert someone. We might be unconsciously feeding an old story that we have to work to be loved, or that we’re not good enough to be chosen. At some point, we have to stop getting on the train that leads to self-abandonment in the pursuit of external approval and validation. Consider that each of us is on our own soul mission. You don’t have control over when and how a person is ready to wake up, do their healing work, or change their patterns. This is a call to stop giving energy to the belief that rejection means you’re unworthy. Trust that with the right person, it won’t feel like a roller-coaster You won’t have to prove yourself constantly or dim your shine in order to be digestible for them. When it’s right, it won’t be so hard. When it’s right, you’ll consciously choose each other rather than grasping to be chosen. And some days, it will still be hard, because there’s no such thing as the perfect partner. But the idea that you need to chase love is driven by your wound. Your worth knows better. If you have the energy to chase love, then you have energy to channel into your creativity, to pursue your dreams and do things that make you feel alive. Don’t misuse your energy by trying to convince them to show up. Your heart is sacred, let that be known. @sheleanaaiyana
Taylor's post came days after ET confirmed that she and Seacrest, 45, had called it quits for the third time. Seacrest was first linked to Taylor in 2014. They broke up twice over the years, before recently getting back together.
"Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," Seacrest's rep told ET in a statement on Monday. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."
