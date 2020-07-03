Ava DuVernay, Jimmy Fallon and More React to 'Hamilton' on Disney Plus

Happy Hamilton Day! Social media couldn't get enough of Hamilton's big debut on Disney+ on Friday, when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical hit the streaming platform.

The production was recorded at the Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original 2016 cast, which includes Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daveed Diggs and more. Manuel's father, Luis Miranda, adorably tweeted a picture of his snacks ahead of Hamilton's Disney+ debut, writing, "I am getting up at 3am to see @HamiltonMusical and I know so many of you will have an 'orchestra' seat to @disneyplus showing."

Later, he shared personal throwback photos and reflected on Hamilton's incredible success.

"It has been a long journey since it all started in 2015 ⁦@PublicTheaterNY," he wrote. "Exciting at every step. Exhausting at times. @ltmphd & I are so humbled to get to share our boy @Lin_Manuel with the world #hamilfilm. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!"

It has been a long journey since it all started in 2015 ⁦@PublicTheaterNY⁩ Exciting at every step. Exhausting at times. ⁦@ltmphd⁩ & I are so humbled to get to share our boy ⁦@Lin_Manuel⁩ with the world #hamilfilm Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did! pic.twitter.com/pd0pDscIKr — Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (@Vegalteno) July 3, 2020

On Friday, Ava DuVernay revisited her 2015 tweet when she first saw Hamilton, and said she was "dazzled" by it.

"Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public," she wrote. "Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem."

Throwback to my first tweet about #Hamilton after seeing off-Broadway about a month after it opened at The Public. Seen several times since, and I always feel the same as the first night. Tonight was no exception. Brava @Lin_Manuel and each beautiful artist who touched this gem. https://t.co/32oodfc238 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2020

This was the moment it all changed for me. Sitting in @PublicTheaterNY. Had been watching thinking, “Oh this is very cool.” Then, this moment with John, Lafayette + Hercules hits and I suddenly was watching @Lin_Manuel change everything. Everything! #Hamilfilm #HamiltonFilm https://t.co/2IR14JXOQV — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2020

She later defended Miranda against critics who accused Hamilton of being a "feel-good" story and a "falsification of history."

"As artists, we should be free to say and make what we want," she wrote in part. "There are films I despise. Hate. But the artist has the right to make it. And I have the right to find value or no value, be ambivilant, apathetic, critique or praise. As for #Hamilton, big praise from me."

I disagree. As artists, we should be free to say and make what we want. There are films I despise. Hate. But the artist has the right to make it. And I have the right to find value or no value, be ambivilant, apathetic, critique or praise. As for #Hamilton, big praise from me. https://t.co/YWrqKWE28U — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2020

Slavery is not central, for sure. But he didn’t deny or ignore it either. He made his choices about it. I greatly enjoyed the work and was wildly curious after watching. I wouldn’t have studied any of those “founders” like I did if it wasn’t for #Hamilton and @Lin_Manuel. https://t.co/sBwBQYUi1s — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon tweeted his excitement on Friday.

"Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time," he wrote. "What an amazing experience? Congrats to @Lin_Manuel, Tommy Kail, @LacketyLac and the cast of @HamiltonMusical. The world is watching!! You changed the game. #Hamilfilm #HamiltonFilm."

Happy Hamilton Day!!! I wish I could see it AGAIN for the first time. What an amazing experience? Congrats to @Lin_Manuel, Tommy Kail, @LacketyLac and the cast of @HamiltonMusical. The world is watching!! You changed the game. #Hamilfilm #HamiltonFilm — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) July 3, 2020

Hamilton's Twitter account responded with a throwback video of Miranda rapping backstage with an overjoyed Fallon.

Josh Gad also emotionally shared his personal memories of the musical.

"The first time I saw #Hamilton on stage at the #PublicTheater I knew absolutely nothing about what I was in for," he recalled. "My college classmate @leslieodomjr had told me briefly over the years that he was working on something with @Lin_Manuel that was unlike anything else that had ever been done. The stage is a resoivoir for overhyped products, so I didn’t quite know what to expect other than an explosion of talent based on the cast involved I already knew."

"The lights lowered, I put my playbill aside and at intermission turned to my friends, also in the audience that night, @MarkRuffalo and his amazing wife Sunny and said what would become a familiar phrase out of my mouth from that point on, "'Hamilton' is the most inspired piece of art I've ever seen,'" he continued. "Over the course of the next 2 years, I was blessed enough to experience the sensation 5 times and every time, it felt like a religious experience. ... But perhaps most astounding was the revelation of knowing that in my generation, there was a young man by the name of @Lin_Manuel who despite already creating one opus in #InTheHeights had created a masterpiece that would be studied, dissected, seen my millions and pave the way for a new generation of artists who would be inspired to follow in his footsteps."

Gad also pointed out the timeliness of Hamilton's Disney+ debut.

"I am beyond thrilled that I not only get to share this enormous piece of entertainment with my children tomorrow but that I, along with millions of others can seize each word and lyric as an opportunity to reflect on our own history in the making and 'rise up' to the moment we all find ourselves in now," he wrote.

#HamiltonFilm a thread. The first time I saw #Hamilton on stage at the #PublicTheater I knew absolutely nothing about what I was in for. My college classmate @leslieodomjr had told me briefly over the years that he was working on something with @Lin_Manuel that was unlike — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 2, 2020

On a more lighthearted note, some fans poked fun at Hamilton's infamously high ticket prices, and that Disney+ subscribers now get to see it from the comfort of their own homes.

i know the ppl who bought $1000 hamilton tickets in 2015 fuming right now #HamiltonFilm

pic.twitter.com/utuEiYsSDn — cay (@koralinadean) July 3, 2020

people who paid like $700 to see Hamilton on Broadway trying not to brag to every single person who watches it on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/UYhTn1mK60 — Betches (@betchesluvthis) July 3, 2020

Check out more reactions from both celebrities and fans below:

Going to drink and live tweet @HamiltonMusical tomorrow. 🍹 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 2, 2020

Me awkwardly fangirling @Lin_Manuel after seeing Hamilton on Broadway years ago. I had just signed with Columbia Records and they gave me 2 tickets as a signing gift. 😭 pic.twitter.com/uRsDhWoXWE — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 2, 2020

Y’all gon be this loud (in your house) tomorrow for the #Hamilfilm?! We will be!! I’m so happy you all will get the chance to see the what made me want to be apart @HamiltonMusical - THE OG CAST!! pic.twitter.com/LtW2vbxm4G — Donald Webber Jr. (@donaldwebber) July 3, 2020

I’ll never forget @ReneeGoldsberry telling me about this amazing @Lin_Manuel show she was working on. I’ll never forget watching her sing #Satisfied for the first time🤯 I’ll never forget meeting Lin in the basement of the Public Theatre. Happy #Hamilton Day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ojx2wX6eSx — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) July 3, 2020

Hamilton is the best Broadway show I have ever seen. So impressive and soulful. I listened to the soundtrack for weeks afterwards. Mixtape too. @Lin_Manuel elevated and modernized the form. I learned something too. 😀👍 — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 3, 2020

me this morning in my apartment experiencing #Hamilton for the first time pic.twitter.com/QHaFoAKeJz — Jared Greenstein (@JaredGreenstein) July 3, 2020

You know what’s amazing about #HamiltonFilm being available to everyone?

There are going to be hundreds of thousands of kids who are going to love music and Broadway and theater for the first time and forevermore. pic.twitter.com/CoxWt5HC3J — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 3, 2020

Me singing every single word during #Hamilfilm v. My bf who has never listened to a single song pic.twitter.com/t1AFhAftfr — erin (@dauntless_end) July 3, 2020

"In the character of #Hamilton—a striving immigrant who escaped poverty, made his way to the New World, climbed to the top by sheer force of will and pluck and determination—@Lin_Manuel saw something of his own family, and every immigrant family."—@BarackObama, 2016 pic.twitter.com/D96ykYcMre — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) July 3, 2020

ET recently spoke to Miranda, who shared why his musical is so relevant today.

"My only real insight in writing the show was all of the problems and paradoxes and fights present at the founding that are still here," Miranda said. "I was pulling from contemporary language over the same fights, and that includes the original sin of slavery, that includes systemic racism, that includes gun control."

"The thing about Hamilton is because it brushes up against the founding of this country, it hits differently depending on where we are as a country," he continued. "There are lines about slavery, there are lines about how little the founders did that hit different now than they did in 2016, than they did under Obama versus under Trump. Because it deals with issues at the root, like, it's always gonna be relevant in some form."

Watch the video below for more:

