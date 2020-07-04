Chad Michael Murray Sends Sweet Birthday Message to 'One Tree Hill' Co-Star Hilarie Burton

Lucas and Peyton forever! Chad Michael Murray sent a sweet birthday message to his former on-screen love Hilarie Burton on Thursday.
The two actors portrayed high school sweethearts in One Tree Hill and years later they remain close pals, with Murray posting a fun collage of photos of the two on and off screen throughout the years.
"Happy Birthday to this mega talented, heart warming, always giving SUPER HUMAN that I'm blessed to call a friend- @hilarieburton We're slowly but surly watching each other grow up," Murray captioned the post. "Keep making this world a better place! Love to the whole Morgan clan. From - 'The Murray's.'"
Burton, who turned 38 on Wednesday, loved the post, taking to the comments to gush about how far the pair have come since their younger years.
”Chad!!! My god, remember when we were ornery kids who knew everything?!?!” commented the actress, who recently released her insightful memoir The Rural Diaries. “It’s been decades now. We have both been so many different people, varying versions of ourselves, good and bad. I love this version best. Parents, trading pics of our spawn and loving on each other’s spouses. Love to you and that beautiful family, buddy!! Miss you guys. Xo.”
Another of the pair’s close OTH pals, Tyler Hilton (who portrayed Chris Keller) also wished Burton well. The "City on Fire" singer and Burton have gone on to star together in holidays films, like A Christmas Wish, since leaving OTH. Hilton also worked with Burton’s husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, on Extant.
“Happy birthday to my life long partner in on screen adventure @hilarieburton!! Love ya buddy!!!” Hilton, 36, captioned a photo of the two.
Burton previously posted about spending her birthday with Morgan and their adorable children, Gus and George -- plus some pizza!
“Thirty-seven ended with Gus giving me a sleeve of tattoos and @jeffreydeanmorgan spoiling me with pizza party and flowers and 4different kinds of cake and sparkly prizes. My cup runneth over,” she wrote.
Throw back Thursday. Yesterday was a good day. All the birthday affection was really touching. (Thank you for all the sweetness!) A friend from high school sent me this picture of me as a little kid. I must have given it to them over 20 years ago, back when people still traded actual photos. That little girl’s mood is still 100% relevant! Thirty-seven ended with Gus giving me a sleeve of tattoos and @jeffreydeanmorgan spoiling me with pizza party and flowers and 4different kinds of cake and sparkly prizes. My cup runneth over. I kind of hated for this year to end. Because so many dreams come true for me last year. Jeffrey and I wanted to finally get married. Prayer answered. I’d worked for years on my book #ruraldiaries and hoped it would do well. Prayer answered. I’d had a bad work experience where I’d been hired as a producer and my request for diversity was blown off. So I’d put it into the universe that I wanted something the total opposite. Guess what? @nbccouncilofdads was a prayer answered. A call out of the blue. A gift that I got to meet and work with and become friends with this pack of amazing humans. When Covid hit and we went into lockdown, all of these people rallied for me here in NY. They raised money for my local hospital. @jaugustrichards sent his personal masks to my friend at a nursing facility. They stayed in touch and supported. And when the protests began, it was even stronger....this family, rallying together. Tonight’s episode at 8pm is the series finale. It’s extremely bittersweet, because I can’t understand why a show this diverse and heartfelt isn’t a priority. But I take from it friendships that I know will be lifelong. Thankfully, there will always be streaming. And so this one season of the Perry family will always be one of my answered prayers. Can’t wait to make more magic with each and every one of them. Xoxo #councilofdads @tvphelan @joanrater
