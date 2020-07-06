'The Kissing Booth 2' Trailer: Joey King and Jacob Elordi Struggle With a Long Distance Romance

Pucker up, The Kissing Booth 2 trailer is here!

Fans have been patiently waiting to see Joey King and Jacob Elordi reprise their roles as Elle Evans and Noah Flynn in the sequel, and on Monday, Netflix finally released the first official sneak peek at the rom-com's follow-up.

It appears Elle and Noah, who struck up a romance in the first Kissing Booth movie, are still going strong, but having some struggles as they try to make their long-distance relationship work. On top of that, Elle sees her friendship with her BFF Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) changing and develops a crush on a new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), causing all sorts of chaos and confusion in her life.

Watch the trailer below:

King previously spoke about what it was like filming the second movie with Elordi, who is her real-life ex. The two dated for more than a year until calling it quits in 2018.

"Playing Elle Evans was genuinely one of the best experiences of my life," King said on the Mood With Lauren Elizabeth podcast. "Kissing Booth 1 is always going to be one of my favorite experiences I've ever had, so getting to jump back in was super exciting for me, but I was nervous because of how much my world had changed as far as how to hit comedy beats and where my mind was going."

"I know what everyone wants to know, of course. It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time," she added. "Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor. I grew as a person on this."

As for any potential love scenes between her and her ex, King said, "It was fine. It was good."

"I think for me, because I am very much a frickin' huge fan of the Kissing Booth myself... I'm a fan of how it resonated with the world, it resonated with me," she explained. "So going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about and what I'm not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kind of on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it."

The Kissing Booth 2 premieres July 24 on Netflix. In the meantime, hear more in the video below.

