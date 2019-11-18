73ºF

WWE superstars headed to San Antonio as Monday Night RAW announces return

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several WWE superstars are headed to the Alamo City as Monday Night RAW announced it will return to the AT&T Center.

The event will take place on Jan. 27 at the 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $20. WWE Ringsider Packages are also available.

The list of WWE stars who will be in attendance has not been finalized, but the Monday Night RAW roster includes Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, U.S. Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and Ricochet.

