‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness stops by Buc-ee’s before San Antonio show

SAN ANTONIO – Buc-ee’s is a Texas treasure, and even Jonathan Van Ness knows it.

The “Queer Eye” star on Sunday eagerly stopped by a Buc-ee’s on his way to San Antonio for his last North American show, “Road to Beijing.”

“I was told by many to visit this Texas gem, Buc-ee’s,” Van Ness said in his Instagram post.

The video shows Van Ness leaving the store with multiple bags, but the star didn’t reveal what he bought there.

Following his show at the Majestic Theatre, Van Ness will be going overseas to New Zealand and Australia.

“Road to Beijing” is about Van Ness’ obsession to become a figure-skating prodigy. The show is described as a “cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets.”

In the Instagram post, Van Ness also hinted at new material he’s working on for a future show.

Hopefully, Van Ness will let us know if he likes Buc-ee’s as much we do.