‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness stops by Buc-ee’s before San Antonio show
San Antonio last stop before overseas tour
SAN ANTONIO – Buc-ee’s is a Texas treasure, and even Jonathan Van Ness knows it.
The “Queer Eye” star on Sunday eagerly stopped by a Buc-ee’s on his way to San Antonio for his last North American show, “Road to Beijing.”
“I was told by many to visit this Texas gem, Buc-ee’s,” Van Ness said in his Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Ending the North American leg of my tour “Road to Beijing” tonite in San Antonio Texas!! I was told by many to visit this Texas gem, Buc-ee’s. Last show is tonite at 8pm San Antonio & there are still some tix avail on the link in my bio. This tour has been all over the USA, UK & Ireland and I’m headed to New Zealand & Australia to do this same version of the show in February. Between now & then I’m writing new material & will be doing a new show & all new material for next year that I can’t wait to share with you all! With this tour under my belt I can’t wait to write more comedy & keep developing my voice and storytelling & comedic style. Thanks to everyone who came out & supported me! 📸 @trishbadger
The video shows Van Ness leaving the store with multiple bags, but the star didn’t reveal what he bought there.
Following his show at the Majestic Theatre, Van Ness will be going overseas to New Zealand and Australia.
“Road to Beijing” is about Van Ness’ obsession to become a figure-skating prodigy. The show is described as a “cirque-du-so-gay-realness between stand-up sets.”
The actress behind ‘Peloton wife’ has finally spoken
In the Instagram post, Van Ness also hinted at new material he’s working on for a future show.
Hopefully, Van Ness will let us know if he likes Buc-ee’s as much we do.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.