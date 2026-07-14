Federal judge to hear dispute over Border Patrol testimony in Pete Arredondo criminal case

(Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune)

Pete Arredondo, facing a criminal case based on how he handled a school shooting as chief of the Uvalde school district police, has asked a judge to throw out the charges.

DEL RIO, Texas – A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday over whether U.S. Border Patrol agents can be compelled to testify in the upcoming criminal trial of former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo’s defense team is seeking testimony from federal agents who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting, arguing that their accounts are critical to preparing for his state criminal trial.

Recommended Videos

The hearing stems from a federal lawsuit filed by Arredondo after U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to make certain agents available for testimony.

Arredondo faces 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the law enforcement response to the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

His state criminal trial is scheduled for next year. KSAT will have a crew in Del Rio, but cameras are not allowed in federal court.

Read also: