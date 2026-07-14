Federal judge to hear dispute over Border Patrol testimony in Pete Arredondo criminal case

DEL RIO, Texas – A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday over whether U.S. Border Patrol agents can be compelled to testify in the upcoming criminal trial of former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo.
Arredondo’s defense team is seeking testimony from federal agents who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting, arguing that their accounts are critical to preparing for his state criminal trial.
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The hearing stems from a federal lawsuit filed by Arredondo after U.S. Customs and Border Protection declined to make certain agents available for testimony.
Arredondo faces 10 counts of abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the law enforcement response to the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.
His state criminal trial is scheduled for next year. KSAT will have a crew in Del Rio, but cameras are not allowed in federal court.
Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.