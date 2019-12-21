David and Victoria Beckham’s Kids Harper and Cruz Get Baptized -- See Who Their Famous Godparents Are

It was a special day for David and Victoria Beckham's family.

The couple's youngest kids -- Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8 -- were baptized, and the fashion designer couldn't help but send her babies a sweet message on her Instagram. Victoria first posted a photo of her daughter and son at the church, before sharing another group pic which include their famous godparents.

"Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family 🙏🏻 So much to be grateful for x," Victoria wrote on Saturday. "With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x"

In the pic, Harper wears a gorgeous cream dress, while Cruz looks dapper in a black suit.

In the second snap, Victoria thanks her kids' godparents, which included best friends Eva Longoria and Ken Paves, as well as Marc Anthony and David Gardner.

"I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents 🙏🏻, " she continued. "We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses."

Longoria also reposted the group pic, adding, "What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world! Love you #HarperSeven."

David and Victoria are also parents to 20-year-old son Brooklyn and 17-year-old son Romeo, who were also in attendance.

Earlier this month, the former Spice Girl showed off her dance moves while filming a Tik Tok video with Romeo. Set to the tune of "Spice Up Your Life," the clip made fans of the girl group nostalgic.

For more on the Beckham's watch below.

