Hilary Duff Gets Upset Over Paparazzi Following Her and Her Two Kids: ‘This Doesn’t Seem Right’

Hilary Duff is speaking out against the paparazzi.

The Younger star was out-and-about, running errands with her two kids -- son Luca, 7, and daughter Banks, 1 -- and took to Instagram Story to share how upset she was that men continued to follow them everywhere they went.

"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," she said in a video posted on Friday. "Two grown men, three actually, one's running away across the street, just following me and my kids to every location I go to."

"In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all," she added.

Duff then turned the camera onto her son, asking, "How much do you like when the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it." Luca shook his head, making it known that he didn't like being followed by the cameramen.

Duff isn't the only celeb to share the same opinion. Prince Harry has also shared his thoughts on the negative impact tabloids and the paparazzi can have on their families and well-being.

Additionally, back in April, Scarlett Johansson also spoke out against the paparazzi, offering a warning that, if laws don’t change regarding the way photographers pursue celebrities, it could once again end in tragedy. "The paparazzi consistently go to increasingly dangerous lengths to stalk and harass the people they are photographing," she wrote in a statement obtained by ET. "Even after Princess Diana’s tragic death, the laws were never changed to protect targets from the lawless paparazzi. Many paparazzi have criminal pasts and will perform criminal acts to get their shot."

"Yesterday, after leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Show, I was followed by 5 cars full of men with blacked out windows who were running red lights and putting other drivers and pedestrians at risk so they could follow me to find out where I was staying and subsequently stalk me and my young daughter for the duration of my stay," she continued.

Johansson also spoke about the incident during the Avengers: End Game premiere in London, telling ET, "I, in the past, got into a car accident that was caused by a paparazzi and I hit somebody with a kid in their car. It's just crazy."

