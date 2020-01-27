Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: 6 victims named

Nine people lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday -- including Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter were reportedly on their way to the Mamba Academy near Thousand Oaks, California, for basketball practice when the crash occurred.

A 911 call was placed at 9:47 a.m. reporting a helicopter fire and brushfire, with first responders reaching the scene of the crash about eight minutes later. It took an additional hour to extinguish the fires, the L.A. County Sheriff's Office revealed on Sunday, sharing that all eight passengers and the helicopter's pilot had died.

While the Coroner's Office is still working to recover the remains, more information has been revealed as to the identity of the crash's victims. Alyssa Altobelli, a teammate of Gianna's, was also on the helicopter, along with her parents, Keri and John Altobelli, who was a baseball coach at Orange Coast College.

John and Keri are also parents to daughter Alexis Altobelli and son J.J. Altobelli, who works as a scout for the Boston Red Sox.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years," the school said in a statement on Sunday. "Orange Coast College asks the media and the public to respect the privacy of John’s family and friends during this difficult time."

Also among the victims is Christina Mauser, an assistant coach at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California. Mauser, who previously worked with Bryant on a clinic for WNBA players at the Mamba Academy, was mourned by her husband in a heartbreaking statement on Facebook.

"My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the wishes they mean so much," Matt Mauser wrote.

Proud of my wife! She and Kobe did a clinic for WNBA players up at the Mamba Academy! Big Time Baby! Posted by Matt Mauser on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Traveling by helicopter was not unusual for Bryant, who frequently traveled that way during his time playing for the Lakers. He was known to commute from Newport Beach, California, to downtown L.A.'s Staples Center in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

The official cause of the helicopter crash is currently under investigation, the L.A. County Sheriff's Office said.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. See more in the video below.

