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Local News

Peso Pluma surprises Samuel Clemens HS with visit before San Antonio concert

Peso Pluma was in San Antonio to perform his ‘Dinastia’ tour at the Frost Bank Center on Friday

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

FILE - Peso Pluma performs during the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss, Invision)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Mexican singer Peso Pluma made a surprise visit to Samuel Clemens High School on Friday.

Peso Pluma, a former Samuel Clemens student, spoke with “music and EB students” before his concert in San Antonio that evening, according to the school.

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“It was an unforgettable experience filled with motivation and creativity,” the campus said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for taking the time to connect with the next generation of Buffs.”

Photos shared on the campus Facebook page show the music icon posing for pictures during his visit. Mariachi and band students even had the opportunity to perform for him during the appearance.

Peso Pluma was in San Antonio to perform his “Dinastia” tour at the Frost Bank Center.

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