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Local News

WWE wrestler, influencer Logan Paul surprises 2 Holy Cross seniors with $10K each for college

Paul gave a motivational speech on hard work and self-confidence at Holy Cross High School on Monday

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – Logan Paul, an influencer and WWE wrestler, made a surprise visit to Holy Cross High School on Monday.

Paul gave a motivational speech on hard work and self-confidence to students. He also gave two Holy Cross seniors $10,000 each for college.

Photos taken by Miguel Cedillo and shared on the school’s Facebook page show Paul taking pictures with students and greeting them.

Paul was in San Antonio to wrestle at the Frost Bank Center.

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