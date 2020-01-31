Demi Lovato Talks About the 'Really Beautiful' Moment She Came Out to Her Parents

Don't tell your mother... or do! Demi Lovato is opening up about the experience of coming out to her parents as sexually fluid. The 27-year-old pop star has been candid in the past about being attracted to both men and women, but didn't tell her parents about her preferences until 2017.

"I'm still figuring it out," she told Andy Cohen of her sexuality on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman too until 2017."

She described the conversation as "emotional but really beautiful," adding, "After everything was done I was shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents, they are so supportive."

Lovato's biological father, Patrick, passed away in 2013, but she has publicly stated in the past that she considers her mom, Dianna, and stepfather, Eddie, to be her parents.

Brandon Williams/Getty Images

"My dad was like, 'Yeah, obviously.' I was like, 'OK, Dad.' He said, 'Hello, 'Cool for the Summer'!' And I was like, 'OK, I get it,'" she said of the sexy song. "My mom was the one I was super nervous about but she was like, 'I just want you be happy,' and that was so beautiful and amazing and, like I said, so grateful."

As for whether she'll actually end up with a woman or not, Lovato doesn't know. She has previously stated she wants to start a family in the next decade.

"I don't know what my future looks like. I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years," she told Cohen. "I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without. Women, we don't need partners to [have kids]. Amen."

Lovato also opened up about singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday. For more from the Disney Channel alum's recent comeback, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Didn't Think She'd Return to Music After Overdose

Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato's 'Inspirational' GRAMMYs Performance

Demi Lovato Cries During Emotional 'Anyone' GRAMMY Performance