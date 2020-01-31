Free screenings of ‘Harriet’ offered in San Antonio area in celebration of Black History Month

LIVE OAK, Texas – Free screenings of the film "Harriet" will be offered in the San Antonio area in celebration of Black History Month.

Focus Features and Regal have partnered to offer the free screenings in 50 theaters around the U.S. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Tuesday, Feb. 11, according to a news release.

“Harriet” will be presented at Regal Live Oak Stadium 18 & RPX in Live Oak at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

"The film depicts the life of one of history's most courageous African-American heroes, Harriet Tubman, bringing her story to the big screen for the very first time," the release said.

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for two Academy Awards, including best actress and best original song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell, according to the release.

Moviegoers can get free tickets through Gofobo by clicking here.