Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered one of the most epic Super Bowl halftime shows ever!

The two Latina superstars gave it their all as they stepped onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Shakira kicked off the show with an incredible hip-shaking performance of her greatest hits. J.Lo followed next with an epic melody of her jams that got everyone on their feet. The two were also joined by reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin, who took the entire show to the next level.

While the stars did their thing, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Pink and many other celebrities went wild on social media.

".@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl" Gaga wrote.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted: "They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo."

They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

See more reactions below:

They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 3, 2020

I can’t handle xoxo pic.twitter.com/hfBaIj5meh — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 3, 2020

Best Super Bowl show! Congrats to @shakira @jlo and the @nfl for an amazing performance... if I was 14 I would have had a heart attack watching those two do that — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 3, 2020

Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020

I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 3, 2020

