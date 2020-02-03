Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Can't Get Enough of Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl Show
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered one of the most epic Super Bowl halftime shows ever!
The two Latina superstars gave it their all as they stepped onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday. Shakira kicked off the show with an incredible hip-shaking performance of her greatest hits. J.Lo followed next with an epic melody of her jams that got everyone on their feet. The two were also joined by reggaeton stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin, who took the entire show to the next level.
While the stars did their thing, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Pink and many other celebrities went wild on social media.
".@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl" Gaga wrote.
. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted: "They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo."
They really shut it down!!!! Congrats on that amazing SuperBowl Halftime Show @shakira @JLo 🔥🔥🔥 🏈 🏈🏈— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020
See more reactions below:
Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that’s yes ❤️😍❤️— P!nk (@Pink) February 3, 2020
They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020
BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME— Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 3, 2020
beautiful jlo #JLoSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bkir7RqFsR— ROSIE (@Rosie) February 3, 2020
YAASS @JLo SHUT IT DOWN! #SHESBAD #SuperBowl2020 🥰🙆🏾♀️💖— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) February 3, 2020
I can’t handle xoxo pic.twitter.com/hfBaIj5meh— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) February 3, 2020
Best Super Bowl show! Congrats to @shakira @jlo and the @nfl for an amazing performance... if I was 14 I would have had a heart attack watching those two do that— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 3, 2020
i love you @shakira & @JLo! what. an. incredible. show. 👏 #PepsiHalftime— Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) February 3, 2020
Damn!!! That halftime show.. incredible to see such powerful women coming together for such an incredible performance. @shakira u were so fierce!!! @JLo I have no words. We r not worthy! Incredible! #HalftimeShow #SuperBowl2020— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 3, 2020
I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) February 3, 2020
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez Delivers Sexy Super Bowl Halftime Performance That Includes an Epic 'Hustlers' Moment
J Balvin and Bad Bunny Bring Reggaeton to Electric Super Bowl Halftime Show
Shakira Revisits Her Greatest Hits in Hip-Shaking Super Bowl Performance
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.