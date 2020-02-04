Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss in 'Open Book Looks'

Jessica Simpson is serving stunning looks during the press tour for her new memoir, Open Book. The singer, 39, is fierce in trendy designer ensembles while promoting her tell-all, following a 100-pound weight loss six months after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae.

Simpson and her stylist, Nicole Chavez, have been sharing the blonde beauty's fashion-forward ensembles on Instagram, from a hot pink coat moment to an edgy snakeskin printed number -- dubbing them #OpenBookLooks.

Ahead, feast your eyes on every chic look from the book tour and shop key items similar to Simpson's to channel her #OpenBookLook style.

Legally Blonde

Elle, is that you? Simpson stepped out in Union Square on Tuesday, resembling Elle Woods from Legally Blonde in an all-fuchsia pink ensemble, featuring a belted PVC coat with furry trims from Saks Potts. She rocked the statement topper over a jacquard wide-leg pant, accessorized with a boxy Alexander McQueen bag and large Gucci transparent sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Beautiful in Burgundy

The mom of three is speaking out, chatting about her book in her exclusive interview with ET, airing Tuesday. For the sit-down, Simpson was stylish in a leopard print Alexandre Vauthier turtleneck top and a flared Safiyaa burgundy pant.

GET THE LOOK:

Chic in Black

Simpson looked simply chic in head-to-toe black for her first stop in New York City on her book tour. She wore a fitted knit turtleneck dress by Balmain, Stuart Weitzman leather pointed-toe boots, Bottega Veneta bag, vintage Chanel cuff and square Gucci frames. We're totally copying this outfit to wear to the office tomorrow.

GET THE LOOK:

Sleek in Snakeskin

The author was seen outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in Los Angeles, wearing a head-turning snakeskin printed outfit via a faux leather jumpsuit from Stand Studio and coordinating knee-high boots on Jan. 29. She topped off the look with square Gucci sunnies with snakeskin detail.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Green Goddess

The "With You" singer opted to wear green for her appearance on the late-night show. Simpson looked gorgeous in a matching set from Safiyaa of cap-sleeve top and wide-leg trouser.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

