H-E-B to give away 276,000 free reusable bags for Earth Day 2026

H-E-B is marking Earth Day on April 22, 2026, by giving away free reusable bags.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is marking Earth Day 2026 with a major giveaway.

Starting at 8 a.m. On Wednesday, the San Antonio-based grocery chain is handing out 276,000 free reusable bags to customers across Texas.

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Shoppers at any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop or Mi Tienda location are eligible to receive a complimentary Earth Day bag while supplies last.

The tradition dates back nearly two decades. Since 2008, H-E-B has distributed more than 3.4 million reusable bags in honor of Earth Day.

The retailer is also sponsoring the Trash Free Gulf campaign, which allows Texans to participate in litter cleanups across every major watershed and along the coastline — all in pursuit of a cleaner Gulf of Mexico.

H-E-B is also celebrating a record-breaking year for its Annual School Plastic Bag Recycling Challenge. This year, 816 schools across Texas collected more than 8.4 million plastic bags — surpassing the previous record of 6.7 million bags set in 2025. Students from hundreds of classrooms took part in the effort, turning a school competition into a statewide environmental impact.

H-E-B says its Earth Day efforts are part of a year-round focus on waste reduction and clean-up opportunities, both within its business operations and among its customers across the state.

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