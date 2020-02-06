'The Masked Singer': The Llama Gets Sheared in Week 2 Elimination -- See What Comedy Star Was Under the Mask!

*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer's bigger-than-ever third season returned on Wednesday -- following its massive post-Super Bowl debut on Sunday -- and fans got a chance to see some new performances from the same group that competed in the premiere.

Wednesday saw the return of the five remaining members of Group A -- The White Tiger, The Turtle, The Llama, Miss Monster and The Kangaroo -- who all sang their hearts out in an effort to stay in the game.

Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, along with guest panelist Jason Biggs -- did their best to deduce their secret alter-egos.

After all five hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, the audience in the theater voted on who would be moving on and who would home -- and America had to bid farewell to The Llama!

However, on The Masked Singer, whenever viewers have to say goodbye, they also get the reward of finding out if their wild guesses and rampant speculation was point or if they totally missed the mark when the singer finally yanks off their elaborate mask.

Before the reveal, the panelists all made their finals guesses, and they were all very wrong. Thicke suggested Adam Carolla, Scherzinger guessed Woody Harrelson, Biggs even guess Johnny Knoxville, making it the second week in a row that Knoxville has been suggested.

After all was said and done, The Llama revealed himself to be none other than comedian and TV host Drew Carey!

Addressing Jeong's confusion over a clue in one of his packages that suggested The Llama was from Seattle, Carey -- a native of Cleveland, Ohio -- explained, "The package didn't say I'm from Seattle. I'm in Seattle all the time because I own a part of the Seattle Sounders soccer team."

As for why he chose to sign on to appear on this season of The Masked Singer, Carey said, "The show looked like a lot of fun and I like having a goof and a lot of laughs. This is a great show! I had a blast. I'm so glad I did it."

This week's send-off comes after the first elimination of the season last Sunday, when The Robot was voted off and then revealed to be rapper Lil Wayne!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

Check out the video below to hear more from the panelists on the shocking reveal during Sunday's season premiere.

